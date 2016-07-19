FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says it 'regrets' about comments from Britain's PM on Russia threat
#World News
July 19, 2016 / 11:52 AM / a year ago

Kremlin says it 'regrets' about comments from Britain's PM on Russia threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at 10 Downing Street, in central London July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin called on Tuesday “regrettable” comments from the Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May about a potential threat from countries such as Russia and North Korea.

“Russia has always been committed to good relations with Great Britain”, a Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

In her first statement in parliament as prime minister, May has mentioned growing threats from Russia and North Korea.

reporting by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

