Kremlin says it 'regrets' about comments from Britain's PM on Russia threat

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at 10 Downing Street, in central London July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin called on Tuesday “regrettable” comments from the Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May about a potential threat from countries such as Russia and North Korea.

“Russia has always been committed to good relations with Great Britain”, a Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

In her first statement in parliament as prime minister, May has mentioned growing threats from Russia and North Korea.