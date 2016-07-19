Kremlin says it 'regrets' about comments from Britain's PM on Russia threat

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin called on Tuesday “regrettable” comments from the Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May about a potential threat from countries such as Russia and North Korea.
“Russia has always been committed to good relations with Great Britain”, a Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.
In her first statement in parliament as prime minister, May has mentioned growing threats from Russia and North Korea.
