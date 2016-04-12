Russia 2016 budget gap may hit 4 percent GDP if oil at current prices

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that the budget deficit could reach 4 percent of gross domestic product this year if oil prices stayed at current levels.

“The task we are setting for ourselves is to have a budget deficit at 3 percent of GDP under (an oil price of) $40 (per barrel),” he told an economic conference. “If the oil price is as it’s shaping up now - $32-33 - accordingly, it (budget deficit) will be up to 4 percent of GDP,” Siluanov said.

He added that the finance ministry would have to increase its borrowing volumes in the nearest future.