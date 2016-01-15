FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's PM calls for spending cuts, says budget faces 'serious risks'
#Business News
January 15, 2016 / 12:08 PM / in 2 years

Russia's PM calls for spending cuts, says budget faces 'serious risks'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev delivers a speech during a session of the Gaidar Forum 2016 'Russia and the World: Looking to the Future' in Moscow, Russia, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered the government to decide which spending could be significantly cut, saying on Friday that a dramatic fall in oil prices was creating serious risks for the budget.

This year’s budget assumes an average oil price of $50 per barrel and a budget deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has already called for the oil price assumption to be revised to $40 per barrel.

”The figures in the budget now already seem excessive, Medvedev told a government meeting. “The dramatic move in the oil prices which we see over recent weeks creates highly serious risks for budget fulfillment.”

“We need to adjust the expenditure part of the budget, bringing it in line with expected incomes.”

He did not rule out a further fall in oil prices, in particular due to the expected lifting of sanctions against Iran.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Bush/Jeremy Gaunt

