Russia approves privatization plan aimed at raising 17 billion roubles

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government on Thursday approved a privatization program for 2017-2019 aimed at plugging holes in the state budget, which has been hurt by weak oil prices and the impact of Western sanctions, a government spokesman said.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, speaking at a government meeting, said he expected the budget to receive 17 billion roubles ($285.30 million) over the 2017-19 period thanks to the privatization of state assets.

The plan envisages the state reducing its stake in VTB, Russia's No. 2 bank, to 25 percent plus one share within three years.

The state currently holds a 60.9 percent stake in VTB and plans to sell a 10.9 percent minus one share in 2017.

According to the privatization program, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, the state would only press ahead and reduce its stake in VTB to below 50 percent plus one share at the same time as it cuts its stake in Sberbank.

Sberbank is Russia's largest lender by assets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said last year that selling off a stake in Sberbank, which is controlled by the central bank, was not on the agenda.

According to the privatization program, Russia is also set to reduce its stakes in Sovcomflot, a state shipping company, to 25 percent plus one share, and its stake in state diamond miner Alrosa to 29 percent plus one share.

