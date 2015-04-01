Finnish businessman says banned from Russia for security threat

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Finnish businessman said on Wednesday he had been denied entry into Russia for five years and accused of posing a threat to state security after disagreeing with the chief executive of Russia’s power distribution grid company.

Seppo Remes, who is on the board of several Russian electricity companies, told Reuters he was not allowed back into Russia on March 22 when he was handed a document at the airport declaring him persona non grata until March 20, 2020.

He said he did not know why he was considered a threat to state security and denied suggestions made by the security services that he had been collecting information on state energy companies, an accusation which would imply he was a spy.

Grid company Rosseti said Remes was on the company’s board and could vote remotely but declined to comment on any other matters.

The FSB - a successor of the Soviet-era KGB security police - declined immediate comment and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not know who Remes was.

Remes, who has lived in Russia for 20 years and has a Russian wife, said his entry ban would further shake Russia’s business climate, which has been all but shattered by Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis and threatens to weigh on a weak economy.

“Truly, I do not know what I have done,” said Remes, an ally of reformist former deputy prime minister and head of state-owned nanotechnology agency Rusnano, Anatoly Chubais.

He said he did not know whether his ban was connected to his work on the board at Rosseti, also known as Russian Grids.

He said there had been some disagreement with the CEO of Rosseti, Oleg Budargin, over the state company’s restructuring - he had wanted to privative the distribution companies while the leadership wanted to consolidate.

“I of course criticized the management for being ineffective, and maybe I really annoyed someone there. But others criticized them as well,” he said.

Remes said he could not quite believe his five-year ban.

“When such methods are used, it is uncivilized,” he said. “And for me it is especially annoying because for 20 years I have worked in Russia and am quite well-known in Finland for being the most pro-Russian investor. And now it’s just goodbye.”