FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia police say blast kills officer, Islamic State claims responsibility
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 30, 2016 / 8:02 AM / a year ago

Russia police say blast kills officer, Islamic State claims responsibility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - One police officer was killed and two injured late on Tuesday when two vehicles were blown up by an explosive device in Russia’s Dagestan region, police said, while the Islamic State group said it was behind the attack.

“Two cars were blown up, the type of explosive device has not been established yet,” Fatina Ubaidatova, a spokeswoman for the Dagestani police, told Reuters by phone.

The Amaq news agency, which supports the Islamic State group, posted online a statement saying its local affiliate was behind the attack.

The Amaq statement said the blast killed 10 security officers. Reuters was unable to independently verify the casualty numbers.

Islamic State has in the past said it was behind violent attacks on security forces in the North Caucasus, the volatile mainly Muslim part of Russia where Dagestan is located.

Dagestan, where Kremlin critics say widespread poverty and corruption help feed religious extremism, last saw similar attacks on police in February

Some militants in Dagestan, which borders Chechnya where Moscow led two wars against separatists in 1990s, have sworn allegiance to Islamic State.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Tsvektova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.