Bombs blasts in Russia's volatile North Caucasus kill two
#World News
October 30, 2013 / 2:38 PM / 4 years ago

Bombs blasts in Russia's volatile North Caucasus kill two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Bomb blasts in shops in Russia’s volatile North Caucasus province of Dagestan killed two people and injured 15 others on Wednesday, Itar-Tass quoted the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Militants wage nearly daily violence in Russia’s mainly Muslim North Caucasus, which borders the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, site of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Dagestan has become the focal point of violence in the insurgency that has its roots in two wars fought between separatists in the neighboring Russian region of Chechnya and federal troops since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Russia’s anti-terrorism committee said two bombs were detonated in two stores standing side by side.

A fire broke out in the area where the explosion occurred, it said.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
