Russia says four militants killed in Dagestan siege
April 15, 2014

Russia says four militants killed in Dagestan siege

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian security forces killed four suspected militants after laying siege to a home in the North Caucasus province of Dagestan on Tuesday, authorities said.

One officer was wounded and two others suffered burns during the battle in the provincial capital, Makhachkala, the National Anti-terrorist Committee said.

It said security forces had surrounded the home and faced gunfire from inside after the occupants let two children and the wife of one of the suspected militants out. Nearby homes were evacuated during the operation.

Dagestan, a mostly Muslim region on the Caspian Sea in southern Russia, is plagued by violence linked to an Islamist insurgency rooted in two post-Soviet separatist wars in the neighboring Chechnya province.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
