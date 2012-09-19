FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says kills five militants in Ingushetia
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 19, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

Russia says kills five militants in Ingushetia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian security forces killed five militants in the restive North Caucasus province of Ingushetia, the federal Anti-Terrorist Committee said on Wednesday.

Police and Federal Security Service (FSB) officers stopped a car carrying suspected militants on Tuesday and killed all five occupants in a brief gun battle that ensued, the committee said in a statement.

It said three of the men were wanted on suspicion of terrorism and had belts with explosives on them.

The account was similar to many issued by authorities about incidents of violence in the North Caucasus and could not be independently verified.

Ingushetia is plagued by frequent attacks targeting police or officials linked to an Islamist insurgency stemming from years of conflict in neighboring Chechnya, where federal forces drove out a separatist government more than a decade ago.

Militants in the North Caucasus say they are fighting for an Islamic state in the strip of provinces along Russia’s southern border. Rights activists say the insurgency is fuelled by poverty and anger at the tactics of the security forces.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.