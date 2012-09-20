FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says police kill eight Northern Caucasus militants
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 20, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Russia says police kill eight Northern Caucasus militants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian security forces killed eight people including four leading Islamist insurgents in the volatile North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria on Thursday, federal authorities said.

Police and security officers surrounded a home in the regional capital, Nalchik, and stormed it after the suspected militants inside refused to surrender and opened fire, the National Anti-terrorist Committee said in a statement.

The government forces killed all eight occupants of the home, the committee said in a statement. The dead included four senior local militant leaders and two women who were the wives of militants and also took part in the gun battle, it said.

Insurgents carry out almost daily attacks in the patchwork of small, mostly Muslim regions along Russia’s southern border. But violence is less frequent in Kabardino-Balkaria than in Chechnya, Ingushetia and Dagestan further southeast.

Militants in the North Caucasus say they are fighting for an Islamic state in the strip of provinces along Russia’s southern border. Rights activists say the insurgency is driven by poverty and anger at the tactics of the security forces.

Reporting by Thomas Grove and Steve Gutterman; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.