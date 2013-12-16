FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says kills leader of Caucasus militant group, three others
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 16, 2013 / 11:43 AM / 4 years ago

Russia says kills leader of Caucasus militant group, three others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian security forces have killed four alleged militants including the leader of a group suspected of carrying out attacks on tourists and ski facilities in the North Caucasus, a government agency said on Monday.

The suspects were killed by FSB security service officers who besieged a home in Kabardino-Balkaria province near Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak and a destination for skiers and climbers, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said.

Kabardino-Balkaria lies about halfway between Chechnya, the site of two post-Soviet separatist wars that led to an Islamist insurgency in the North Caucasus, and the resort city of Sochi, where Russia is holding the 2014 Winter Olympics in February.

It said the dead men included Arsen Khandokhov, whom it described as the leader of a militant cell suspected of crimes including the killing of two tourists and attacks on a ski lift.

Insurgent leader Doku Umarov urged followers in July to do their utmost to disrupt the Olympics, and President Vladimir Putin has tightened laws aimed at curbing Islamist militants and ordered the authorities to ensure security at the Games.

According to the website Caucasian Knot, Khandokhov fought in the breakaway Georgian province of Abkhazia two decades ago and later in Chechnya, joined militants in the Elbrus area after his release from jail and had recently become their leader.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.