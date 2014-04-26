FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian forces kill up to five suspected militants in Dagestan: Ifax
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 26, 2014 / 7:17 PM / 3 years ago

Russian forces kill up to five suspected militants in Dagestan: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian security forces killed up to five suspected militants in armed confrontations in the North Caucasus province of Dagestan on Saturday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Two officers were wounded in the fighting in the Caspian Sea coastal city of Derbent, where police and other government forces stormed two homes, Interfax cited law enforcement authorities as saying. Police could not immediately be reached.

The bodies of three suspected militants were found in one of the homes after a gunbattle, and two were believed to have been killed in the other home, the report said.

Dagestan, a mostly Muslim region in Russia’s North Caucasus, along the country’s southern edge, is plagued by an Islamist insurgency rooted in two post-Soviet separatist wars in the neighboring Chechnya province.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.