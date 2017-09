An exterior view shows the headquarters of the Central Bank in Moscow, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Monday it was ceasing so-called ‘targeted’ interventions on the currency market as part of a strategic shift towards a full free float of the rouble.

The elimination of targeted interventions, which had been set at $60 million per day, will increase the flexibility of the exchange-rate corridor targeted by the central bank and reduce its presence on the market, it said in a statement.