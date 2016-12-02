Twitter changes product head for third time in a year
Twitter Inc appointed Keith Coleman, founder of startup Yes Inc, as head of its product team, the third executive to lead the division in less than a year.
MOSCOW Hackers have stolen more than 2 billion roubles ($31.3 million) from banks' correspondent accounts in Russian central bank, the central bank official Artyom Sychyov told a briefing on Friday.
He added that hackers attempted to stole around 5 billion roubles.
Hackers broke into accounts at the Russian central bank earlier this year by faking a client's credentials and attempted to steal $45 million, the bank said in a report released earlier on Friday.
BRUSSELS European Union ministers on Friday backed lowering the caps for how much mobile telecoms operators can charge each other to keep their customers connected while abroad, although they are likely to be cut further in subsequent negotiations.
WASHINGTON Online credit companies and paperless lenders may seek a federal charter to do their business nationwide under a plan outlined on Friday by a U.S. banking regulator.