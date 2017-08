Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina attends a news conference, dedicated to the upcoming issuance of a new 200-rouble banknote, in Moscow, Russia, June 28, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that it was too early to speak of a sustainable growth path for the Russian economy.

At a briefing on Friday after the central bank's key rate was cut by 50 basis points to 10 percent, Nabiullina added that monetary policy should stay moderately tight.