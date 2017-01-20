Russia central bank says no special time frame for interventions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Friday there was no special time frame for forex market interventions carried out as part of a proposed budget rule.

"Operations are possible during the whole period while the budget rule is in force," the central bank said in a statement.

Russia is considering introducing a new budget rule that would limit spending of the country's fiscal reserves.

Earlier on Friday, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told Rossiya 24 television the finance ministry and central bank's actions to lower rouble volatility would last for not longer than one to two years.