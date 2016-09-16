FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia cbank chief sees every chance of hitting CPI target
September 16, 2016

Russia cbank chief sees every chance of hitting CPI target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has every chance of achieving the central bank's target of getting inflation down to 4 percent, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference, Nabiullina said though that there was a risk that inflation's downward path would stall at around five or six percent.

She said Russian gross domestic product would grow by between 1.5 and 2.0 percent in the period 2018-2019.

Reporting by Alex Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

