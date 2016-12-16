FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Russian cenbank head says oil price can be above $40 per barrel in 2017
#Business News
December 16, 2016 / 12:32 PM / 8 months ago

Russian cenbank head says oil price can be above $40 per barrel in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Oil prices can be higher than $40 per barrel, budgeted for 2017, with external factors currently speaking for higher prices in the short term, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Nabiullina said, however, that more time was needed to assess events affecting the oil market. She added that net capital outflows from Russia were expected to remain low and that liquidity surplus would not affect monetary conditions.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

