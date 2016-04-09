FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Faster rate reduction not enough to stimulate growth: Russian central bank
#Business News
April 9, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Faster rate reduction not enough to stimulate growth: Russian central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina attends the annual conference of the Association of Russian Banks in Moscow, Russia, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank believes that a faster reduction in key rates on its own can do little to stimulate growth in the crisis-battered economy, the bank’s governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Saturday.

“It is an illusion that a faster reduction in key rates, despite a rise in inflation, may stimulate economic growth. The effect (on growth) may be very short-term,” Nabiullina told the weekly “Vesti on Saturday” program on Russia’s state TV.

Nabiullina added that monetary policy could do little to stimulate growth as this hinged on increased productivity, structural reforms and improvement of the investment climate.

Reporting by Jason Bush and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
