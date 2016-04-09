Faster rate reduction not enough to stimulate growth: Russian central bank

Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina attends the annual conference of the Association of Russian Banks in Moscow, Russia, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank believes that a faster reduction in key rates on its own can do little to stimulate growth in the crisis-battered economy, the bank’s governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Saturday.

“It is an illusion that a faster reduction in key rates, despite a rise in inflation, may stimulate economic growth. The effect (on growth) may be very short-term,” Nabiullina told the weekly “Vesti on Saturday” program on Russia’s state TV.

Nabiullina added that monetary policy could do little to stimulate growth as this hinged on increased productivity, structural reforms and improvement of the investment climate.