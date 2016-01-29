Russian central bank toughens rhetoric as oil slide hammers rouble

A road sign for parking, with the coat of arms of the Central Bank seen on it, is placed near the headquarters of the bank in central Moscow March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday that rate hikes were not off the table if inflation risks grew, toughening its rhetoric after a relentless oil price slump that has sent the rouble crashing to record lows.

The bank kept its main lending rate on hold at 11 percent, extending a pause in its monetary easing cycle as all economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

“Should inflation risks amplify, the Bank of Russia cannot rule out a tightening of its monetary policy,” the bank said in a statement.

Russia’s economy has been pummeled by global oil prices crashing to their lowest since 2003. Last year the country suffered its deepest recession since the 2008-9 financial crisis.

The pain has extended into 2016 as the rouble currency struck record lows against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX last week, threatening to stoke already high inflation.

While economists believe the central bank is unlikely to have to raise rates this year, they say lingering oil price weakness means significant rate cuts are unlikely too.

“The central bank’s rhetoric confirms the thesis that they aren’t going to move rates,” said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank. “I don’t believe they will raise the key rate as the rate hike we saw in December 2014 didn’t allow them to stabilize the exchange rate.”

In a further sign of a hawkish shift, the bank removed from its statement a line saying it could ease policy at one of its forthcoming meetings.

The central bank has now left rates unchanged since July, after cutting them aggressively from 17 percent in the first half of 2015 in an effort to limit an economic recession linked to collapsing oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

“The recent weakening of the rouble is exerting pro-inflationary pressure and causes inflation expectations to grow,” its statement on Friday read.

Annual inflation is now expected to slow to 8-9 percent in the first quarter of 2016 from 12.9 percent in December but there are risks inflation could rise in the second quarter, it said.

The bank still thinks it will hit its 4 percent inflation target by late 2017 but said that the risks of that not happening have grown.

High inflation could test so-far robust public support for President Vladimir Putin in a year when Russia holds a parliamentary election.

Putin has in the past said he supports the actions of the central bank and its governor, Elvira Nabiullina, both on interest rates and the rouble.

The ruble’s reaction to the rate decision was muted. It weakened slightly against the dollar to around 76 rubles per dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX following the decision, but it was still mainly tracking oil.

Last week it hit an all-time low of 86 to the dollar.

Liza Ermolenko at Capital Economics in London said the central bank decision was moderately positive for the rouble.

“It does say that if there is any risk to financial stability, the central bank will be prepared to act,” she said.

Russia’s economic contraction in 2016 is now expected to be greater than the 0.5-1 percent fall the central bank had previously forecast owing to the worse outlook for oil, although the bank did not provide a new exact estimate for the decline.

Gross domestic product will be only slightly positive in 2017, the bank said.