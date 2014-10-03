Russian central bank to lend dollars to offset Western sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is working out new measures to provide foreign-currency financing for banks, as Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis keep dollars in short supply.

Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that in the coming weeks the bank plans to introduce repo facilities under which it would lend dollars to banks for terms of seven and 28 days.

The new scheme is the first time the central bank has offered a foreign-currency repo. Its use underscores the authorities’ concern as Western sanctions restrict Russian corporate access to foreign financing, creating a shortfall of dollars that has helped push the value of the rouble to record lows.

The dearth of dollars is especially problematic because company debt repayments are due to spike, with some $50 billion falling due before the end of 2014.

Analysts said that the new repo facilities would help mitigate the immediate squeeze, but that more support measures may be needed in future if Western sanctions continue.

VTB Capital analyst Maxim Korovin said that he foresaw banks needing to borrow some $5 billion to $10 billion in the short term, an amount that should be well-covered by the new facility.

“Basically, the central bank is offering itself as a substitute for foreign banks,” he said.

“NON-STANDARD MEASURES”

The central bank has emphasized that it is considering a range of “non-standard measures” that would calm markets, without having to reverse its long-term strategy of withdrawing from direct interventions on the currency market. The central bank has spent $50 billion of its reserves this year.

The new mechanism provides an indirect way for the central bank to tap into its $460 billion in forex reserves, by taking advantage of dollar assets that Russian banks already hold.

Under a repo, or repurchase agreement, the central bank provides short-term credits to banks in return for securities, typically bonds, that the central bank takes as collateral.

Repos are the central bank’s usual method for providing financing to banks in roubles. Similar repo financing in dollars is possible because as well as large amounts of rouble-denominated bonds, Russian banks also have sizeable holdings of dollar bonds.

They hold around $40 billion in Eurobonds by Russian issuers, which the central bank accepts as collateral for its refinancing operations.

Using repos allows the central bank to tap its forex reserves without these shrinking, VTB Capital’s Korovin said. The bonds acquired through repos would count on the central bank’s books as foreign currency assets.

SECOND TIME LUCKY?

In mid-September the central bank launched its first innovation to ease the dollar dearth, an overnight facility to swap roubles for dollars.

The facility had no takers to begin with because of its relatively expensive terms, but banks are now beginning to use it as market sources of dollar financing dry up.

Although welcomed as a backstop, the swap facility has done little to ease currency market concerns - as evidenced by the rouble’s continuing slide.

Analysts said that the rouble’s descent also reflects a $10 plunge in the oil price over the last month, so the new central bank measures can only do so much to calm the market. And they may yet prove inadequate if the financial squeeze caused by Western sanctions continues.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order which recommended that the central bank look at ways of providing dollar financing to banks for up to one year, and report back to the government.

Whether more drastic measures will be needed largely depends on how quickly Western sanctions against Russia are lifted, which in turn depends on progress toward peace in Ukraine.

Hopes that Western sanctions would be eased following last month’s ceasefire in eastern Ukraine have been dashed, with Western governments signaling that the sanctions are to stay in place for now. Meanwhile, the ceasefire is looking distinctly fragile as violence escalates again.

“The answer to this question (about the lifting of sanctions) crucially depends on your view on geopolitics – Russia and Ukraine, and the U.S. and the EU,” VTB Capital’s Korovin said.

The new central bank facilities “will be sufficient to restrain the pressure in the near term,” he added. “What happens next? Nobody knows.”