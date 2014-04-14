FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Central bank says its monetary policy capable of lowering sanctions risk
April 14, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Russian Central bank says its monetary policy capable of lowering sanctions risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An exterior view shows the headquarters of the Central Bank in Moscow, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Russian Central bank’s monetary policy is in good shape to absorb risks from possible Western sanctions, its deputy head Kseniya Yudayeva said on Monday.

“The monetary and credit policies, liquidity and interest rates management, as well as the floating double-currency corridor are now adjusted in a way allowing (us) to reduce a broad number of risks for financial stability, which can be caused by sanctions and psychological market fluctuations in expectation of sanctions,” she told Reuters.

Western powers have introduced visa bans and asset freezes against Russian officials and businessmen close to President Vladimir Putin after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula last month and have threatened more measures if Russia fails to deescalate the situation in eastern Ukraine.

Reporting By Lidia Kelly, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Christian Lowe

