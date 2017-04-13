FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Kremlin says can't agree with European court ruling on Beslan siege
#World News
April 13, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 4 months ago

Kremlin says can't agree with European court ruling on Beslan siege

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it could not agree with a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that Moscow failed to take steps that could have averted a hostage siege in the Russian town of Beslan in which more than 330 people were killed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking on a conference call with reporters, said the court's criticism of Russia was unacceptable, given that the country had been the victim of terrorist attacks.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning

