Kremlin says can't agree with European court ruling on Beslan siege

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it could not agree with a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that Moscow failed to take steps that could have averted a hostage siege in the Russian town of Beslan in which more than 330 people were killed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking on a conference call with reporters, said the court's criticism of Russia was unacceptable, given that the country had been the victim of terrorist attacks.