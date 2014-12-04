FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Putin praises 'professional' security operation in Chechnya
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 4, 2014 / 4:58 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin praises 'professional' security operation in Chechnya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including State Duma deputies, members of the Federation Council, the heads of the Constitutional and Supreme courts, regional governors, heads of Russia's traditional religious faiths and public figures, at the Kremlin in Moscow, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin praised the Kremlin-backed leader of Russia’s southern republic of Chechnya for a “professional” security operation on Thursday in which 10 policemen and 10 suspected militants were killed, Interfax reported.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said 28 policemen had also been wounded during the fighting in the regional capital Grozny after gunmen attacked a police post and stormed two buildings early on Thursday.

“The criminals, as usual ... were shooting in the back,” Interfax quoted Putin as telling Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov in Moscow.

“They didn’t attack your special units carrying out the fight against terrorism. They attacked traffic police, people whose duty it is to keep order on the roads and ensure normal functioning of transport. That’s who they attacked.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.