Putin hopes for deals between China and Russian gas companies
June 20, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Putin hopes for deals between China and Russian gas companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he has high hopes for cooperation between “Chinese friends” and Russian gas companies Novatek (NVTK.MM) and Gazprom (GAZP.MM).

Last week, a source told Reuters that China’s Sinopec was negotiating to join a $20 billion liquefied natural gas project run by Novatek.

Gazprom hopes to clinch a deal by the year-end to supply China with pipeline gas starting from 2018.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Steve Gutterman

