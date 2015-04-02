China's foreign minister to visit Moscow next week

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi talks during a news conference with Mongolian Foreign Minister Lundeg Purevsuren (not in picture) after their meeting at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Parker Song/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Russia from April 6-8 to discuss contacts between the two countries’ presidents, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Wang’s visit will include talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on April 7, ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told a briefing.

“The heads of the Russian and Chinese ministries of foreign affairs will discuss a wide range of topical themes in bilateral ties, with an emphasis on preparation of contacts at the highest level,” Lukashevich said.

He said the ministers would also discuss the participation of China’s Xi Jinping in events in Moscow on May 9 marking the end of World War Two in Europe. Moscow expects Xi to come though Beijing has yet to confirm that.

The Kremlin said last month Russia’s Vladimir Putin may take part in Beijing’s own parade on Sept.3 to mark 70 years since the end of World War Two.

Russia and China see eye-to-eye on many international policy matters and are seeking to boost their economic and energy cooperation.