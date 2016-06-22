FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy, aerospace on agenda of Putin's trip to China: Kremlin
#World News
June 22, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Energy, aerospace on agenda of Putin's trip to China: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi German invasion, by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2016.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and China will discuss cooperation in the energy sector and in aerospace during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing this week, Yuri Ushakov, Putin's aide, told journalists on Wednesday.

Putin's delegation will include Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Ushakov said. He said he had no information on whether the potential participation of Chinese companies in Rosneft's part-privatisation will be discussed during the visit.

The two sides will also discuss cooperation in aerospace, including joint production of a new wide-body aircraft and a heavy helicopter, Ushakov said.

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will also exchange views on North Korea, Syria, Afghanistan and post-Soviet Central Asia, he said.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Polina Devitt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
