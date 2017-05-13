FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
RDIF-led consortium to invest $1.6 billion in Moscow real estate project
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 13, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 3 months ago

RDIF-led consortium to invest $1.6 billion in Moscow real estate project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A consortium led by Russian Direct Investment Fund and including Chinese, Middle East and other investors said on Saturday it would invest over 90 billion roubles ($1.6 billion) in a real estate development project in Moscow.

The consortium comprises Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF along with the Russia-China Investment Fund, a joint venture between RDIF and China Investment Corporation, Russia-based international investment and industrial group Vi Holding as well as unnamed Middle East investment funds, RDIF said.

It said the real estate project targeted by the consortium would be located in the former Tushino airfield in northwestern Moscow. The project, with the total area of more than 1 million square metres, is to include Class A office park, residential property and other facilities.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin/Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.