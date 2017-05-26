FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 3 months ago

Russia, China urge caution in countering North Korea's nuclear program

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and China agree that the development of North Korea's nuclear program should not be used as an excuse for deploying elements of a U.S. global anti-missile system on the Korean peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Moscow and Beijing also favor measures that would counter North Korea's nuclear program, but at the same time not hamper a political settlement in the region, Lavrov told a joint news briefing with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

