3 months ago
Chinese foreign minister urges Seoul to resume talks with North Korea
May 26, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 3 months ago

Chinese foreign minister urges Seoul to resume talks with North Korea

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that the use of force on the Korean peninsula would only worsen the situation, and that Beijing was expecting South Korea would make efforts to resume talks with North Korea.

Wang, giving a news briefing jointly with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, also said that Beijing and Moscow were calling on North Korea to respect United Nations resolutions adopted with regards to Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

