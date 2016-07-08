FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major sing-off kicks off at 'ChoirOlympics' in Sochi
July 8, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Major sing-off kicks off at 'ChoirOlympics' in Sochi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia - Chorists from various countries are belting out their best tunes at the World Choir Games in the southern Black Sea resort of Sochi, competing in the biennial event dubbed the "Olympics of choral music".

This year's games, the ninth edition of an international choir festival which first began in 2000, kicked off on Wednesday with the ringing of a huge bell and participants showcasing their vocal talent in a colorful spectacle.

The festival, which invites amateur choirs from around the world to take part, runs until July 16.

Reporting By Reuters Television

