Russia's 2016 coal exports to China seen flat year-on-year

A driver loads coal for sale onto a truck from a coal dump site at the Borodinsky opencast colliery near the Siberian town of Borodino, east of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

KRASNOYARSK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia is expected to keep its coal exports to China flat at 15 million tonnes this year, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Saturday.

Russia’s exports to China in 2015 were down compared with the previous year by 10 million tonnes, Yanovsky told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum. This amount was sold to other Asian customers, according to him.

He also said he expected Russia to keep its total coal production and exports flat in 2016.