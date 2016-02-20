FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's 2016 coal exports to China seen flat year-on-year
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
February 20, 2016 / 6:26 AM / in 2 years

Russia's 2016 coal exports to China seen flat year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A driver loads coal for sale onto a truck from a coal dump site at the Borodinsky opencast colliery near the Siberian town of Borodino, east of Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

KRASNOYARSK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia is expected to keep its coal exports to China flat at 15 million tonnes this year, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky said on Saturday.

Russia’s exports to China in 2015 were down compared with the previous year by 10 million tonnes, Yanovsky told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum. This amount was sold to other Asian customers, according to him.

He also said he expected Russia to keep its total coal production and exports flat in 2016.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.