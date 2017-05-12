FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caspian oil pipeline eyes massive expansion thanks to new oilfields
May 12, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 3 months ago

Caspian oil pipeline eyes massive expansion thanks to new oilfields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker stands at the Bolashak processing plant on a coast near Kashagan offshore oil field in the Caspian sea, western Kazakhstan August 11, 2009.Shamil Zhumatov

ASTRAKHAN, Russia (Reuters) - The Caspian oil pipeline is seen boosting its capacity this year by around 47 percent thanks to new oilfields in the region including the giant Kashagan deposit in Kazakhstan, the consortium's director general, Nikolai Gorban, said on Friday.

Oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) rose by 3.6 percent to 44.3 million tonnes in 2016 and are expected to grow to almost 65 million tonnes (1.3 million barrels per day) this year.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt and Dmitry Solovyov

