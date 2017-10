Emergencies Ministry members work at the crash site of a Boeing 737-800 Flight FZ981 operated by Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai, at the airport of Rostov-On-Don, Russia, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state transport agency Rostransnadzor has started checks on budget airlines, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Russian investigators are currently examining the flight recorders from a plane operated by Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai, which crashed in southern Russia on Saturday, killing all 62 people on board.