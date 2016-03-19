FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flydubai CEO says too early to say what caused crash in Russia
#World News
March 19, 2016 / 10:02 AM / a year ago

Flydubai CEO says too early to say what caused crash in Russia

Flydubai Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith (R) talks next to Ismail Al Hosani of United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) during a news conference about crashed Flight FZ981, a Boeing 737-800 operated by Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai, which went down at Rostov-on-Don airport in southern Russia, in Dubai March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - It is too early to say what caused a Flydubai plane to crash in Russia on Saturday but Russia and the company are investigating the incident, Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said at a news conference in Dubai.

“We will have information about the circumstances of the incident and the black box in the future, and an investigation is being conducted in cooperation with the Russian authorities and we are waiting to see the results,” Ghaith said.

“There was no distress call (issued) from the pilot,” he added.

All 62 people aboard a passenger jet flying from Dubai to southern Russia were killed when their plane crashed on its second attempt to land at Rostov-on-Don airport on Saturday, Russian officials said.

Reporting by William Maclean; Writing by Noah Browning, Sam Wilkin; Editing by Toby Chopra

