Flydubai says investigating 'incident' with one of its planes, reported crashed
March 19, 2016 / 2:47 AM / a year ago

Flydubai says investigating 'incident' with one of its planes, reported crashed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai-based airline Flydubai said on Saturday that it was investigating an “incident” regarding one of its flights to southern Russia, which Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported crashed with more than 50 passengers aboard.

“We are aware of an incident involving our flight FZ981 from Dubai to Rostov On Don. We are investigating further details and will publish an update once more information is available,” the budget carrier wrote on its official Facebook page.

Reporting By Noah Browning and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
