Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberia, crew catapults safely: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A MiG-31 jet fighter crashed during a training flight in Russia’s eastern Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk on Monday, but its crew catapulted safely, Interfax news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

The warplane crashed in a forest area some 40 km (25 miles) northwest of the town of Kansk, the ministry told Interfax. The two-man crew landed safely and established radio contact with their flight command, it said.

A technical malfunction of the aircraft could have caused the crash, the ministry said, according to the agency.