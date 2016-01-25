FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2016 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberia, crew catapults safely: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A MiG-31 jet fighter crashed during a training flight in Russia’s eastern Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk on Monday, but its crew catapulted safely, Interfax news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

The warplane crashed in a forest area some 40 km (25 miles) northwest of the town of Kansk, the ministry told Interfax. The two-man crew landed safely and established radio contact with their flight command, it said.

A technical malfunction of the aircraft could have caused the crash, the ministry said, according to the agency.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

