FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberia, crew catapults safely: Interfax
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 25, 2016 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberia, crew catapults safely: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A MiG-31 jet fighter crashed during a training flight in Russia’s eastern Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk on Monday, but its crew catapulted safely, Interfax news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

The warplane crashed in a forest area some 40 km (25 miles) northwest of the town of Kansk, the ministry told Interfax. The two-man crew landed safely and established radio contact with their flight command, it said.

A technical malfunction of the aircraft could have caused the crash, the ministry said, according to the agency.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.