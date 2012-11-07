FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jilted man kills five colleagues in Moscow shooting rampage
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 7, 2012 / 2:12 PM / 5 years ago

Jilted man kills five colleagues in Moscow shooting rampage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A 30-year-old Russian lawyer shot dead five colleagues at his pharmaceutical firm in Moscow on Wednesday in what appeared to be a drunken rampage after his girlfriend left him.

Dressed in camouflage gear and armed with two semi-automatic rifles, Dmitry Vinogradov shot dead three men and two women at their desks before giving himself up to security guards, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement. Another man and a woman were wounded.

Local media said Vinogradov had gone on a five-day drinking binge after being jilted by a pharmacist at the firm. It was not clear whether she was among those shot.

“The young man - a lawyer at the pharmaceutical chain - was left by a girl, after which he went drinking,” a law enforcement source told the Interfax news agency.

In a gruesome letter left on his social media page, Vinogradov voiced a deep hatred for those around him.

“What I saw and learned in my life nourished in me a hatred of mankind,” he wrote on his page on VKontakte, the Russian version of Facebook.

“I hate mankind and life itself. I see only one way to justify it: Kill as many pieces of human compost as possible ... this is the only way to make the world better.”

Reporting By Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.