Russia says has right to deploy nuclear weapons in Crimea: report
#World News
March 11, 2015 / 10:49 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says has right to deploy nuclear weapons in Crimea: report

Russian army's armoured vehicles are seen on a road in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, near the border with Ukraine, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has the right to deploy nuclear arms in the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine last year, a Foreign Ministry official said on Wednesday, adding he knew of no plans to do so.

“I don’t know if there are nuclear weapons there now. I don’t know about any plans, but in principle Russia can do it,” said Mikhail Ulyanov, the head of the ministry’s department on arms control, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

(This version of the story was refiled to fix garble in line seven)

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
