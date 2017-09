The Apple logo is illuminated in red at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue to mark World AIDS Day, in the Manhattan borough of New York December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) confirmed on Tuesday that it has taken down its online store in Russia due to extreme fluctuations in the value of the rouble.

It said in a statement that it is currently reviewing pricing.