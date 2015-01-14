FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to support some top banks through sale of treasury bonds: Finance Ministry
January 14, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Russia to support some top banks through sale of treasury bonds: Finance Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry is ready to provide funds for some of the country’s top banks and will make decisions on supporting other financial institutions later, a senior ministry official said on Wednesday.

Alexei Moiseev, a deputy finance minister, said Gazprombank, VTB and Russian Agriculture Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, will get cash from the sale of ministry’s domestic treasury bonds.

A decision on supporting other banks will be made on an individual basis, Moiseev said, after taking into consideration their 2014 financial results.

He added that Gazprombank could receive some 70 billion rubles ($1.06 billion).

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper

