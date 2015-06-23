Russian cenbank sees no need to inject extra liquidity to FX market: Yudayeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian central bank sees no need to provide additional liquidity to the foreign exchange market at the moment, the bank’s first deputy governor, Ksenia Yudayeva, said on Tuesday at a press conference on the country’s financial stability.

This signals that the bank is comfortable with the current rouble rate, which is now about 40 percent weaker against the dollar than a year ago. On Tuesday, the rouble traded at 54.37 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX

Speaking at the same conference, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said he expected that Russia’s sovereign credit rating would be upgraded within 12 months.