June 23, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Russian cenbank sees no need to inject extra liquidity to FX market: Yudayeva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian central bank sees no need to provide additional liquidity to the foreign exchange market at the moment, the bank’s first deputy governor, Ksenia Yudayeva, said on Tuesday at a press conference on the country’s financial stability.

This signals that the bank is comfortable with the current rouble rate, which is now about 40 percent weaker against the dollar than a year ago. On Tuesday, the rouble traded at 54.37 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX

Speaking at the same conference, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said he expected that Russia’s sovereign credit rating would be upgraded within 12 months.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper

