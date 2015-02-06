FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian December GDP up 0.2 percent year-on-year: Economy Ministry
February 6, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 3 years ago

Russian December GDP up 0.2 percent year-on-year: Economy Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Construction cranes are seen behind the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin walls (front) in the capital Moscow, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in December after contracting in November, the Economy Ministry said on Friday.

“A positive impact on the dynamics of GDP in December came from manufacturing, retail trade and services,” the ministry said in a statement published on its website.

The ministry also said that according to preliminary estimates, GDP contracted by 0.2 percent in annual terms in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly

