A woman counts rouble banknotes as a man holds a loaf of bread at a food market, which operates once a week on Saturday, in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian consumer price inflation has peaked and may remain at the current level for 1-1.5 months, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.

According to the latest data from the Federal Statistics Service released this week, annual inflation was at 16.7 percent.