FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU cannot just be reactive in response to Russia: EU's Tusk
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 18, 2014 / 11:22 PM / 3 years ago

EU cannot just be reactive in response to Russia: EU's Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s response to Moscow after Russia’s annexation of Crimea cannot solely be driven by events, European Council President Donald Tusk said.

“It is obvious we will not find a long-term perspective for Ukraine without an adequate, consistent and united European strategy toward Russia,” Tusk told a news conference at the end of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Tusk, the former Polish prime minister chairing his first EU summit, said a modern, safe and independent Ukraine was the most important element of such a strategy.

“We must go beyond being reactive and defensive. As Europeans we must regain our self-confidence and realize our own strengths,” Tusk said.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.