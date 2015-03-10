FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says halts activity in European security treaty group
#World News
March 10, 2015 / 4:28 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says halts activity in European security treaty group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it was halting its participation in a consulting group on the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, ending one of its last modes of participation on the 1990 security treaty.

“The Russian Federation has taken the decision to halt its participation in meetings of the (consulting group) from March 11, 2015. Therefore, Russia is ending its actions in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, announced in 2007, completely,” a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Polina Devitt

