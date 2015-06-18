Russia's Ulmart in talks with funds on private placement - co-owner

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Internet retailer Ulmart is in talks with several funds on a private placement of about 15 percent of its shares, hoping to raise at least $150 million this year, the company’s chairman of the board and co-owner said on Thursday.
Dmitry Kostigin told Reuters in an interview at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that he expects Ulmart’s 2015 sales to be $1.2- $1.3 billion and that sales could reach $3-4 billion in 2016.
