IKEA says suspends sales of kitchen appliances in Russia
December 18, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

IKEA says suspends sales of kitchen appliances in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - IKEA, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, said on Thursday it had temporarily stopped sales of kitchen furniture and appliances because it could not meet increased demand.

Russians, worried about the collapse in the rouble, have rushed to buy durable goods such as cars and electronics before prices rise and their savings devalue as the rouble tumbles.

“IKEA Russia is temporarily stopping sales of kitchen furniture and appliances due to a large number of customer orders. Sales of kitchen furniture and appliances will be resumed starting Saturday, Dec. 20,” it said in a statement.

The company said earlier it would begin raising prices in the country due to the recent sharp fall in the rouble.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
