FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moscow, Washington discuss possible Kerry visit to Russia: sources
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 30, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Moscow, Washington discuss possible Kerry visit to Russia: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a press conference at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Washington are discussing a possible visit to Russia by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to discuss the Ukraine crisis, diplomatic sources say.

It would be Kerry’s first visit to Russia since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, during which ties between Washington and Moscow have plunged to their worst level since the Cold War.

“Talks (on arranging a Kerry visit) have been going on for weeks,” one diplomatic source told Reuters, adding that the visit could take place “in the coming days or weeks.”

Russian newspaper Kommersant quoted unnamed sources on Friday as saying Kerry would visit Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Feb. 4-5.

The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions in Russia over its annexation of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine and its support for separatists fighting government forces in eastern Ukraine. The EU decided to extend is current sanctions on Thursday.

Washington accuses Russia of sending troops and weapons to eastern Ukraine, a charge which Moscow denies. Russia says the West was behind the overthrow of a Ukrainian president backed by Moscow, an accusation denied by Washington and Brussels.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.